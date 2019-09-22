|
|
Thomas Alexander Motherwell
Haslett - Thomas Motherwell died Thursday, August 15, 2019, age 82. He was born April 24, 1937 to Milton and Mary (Vaughan) Motherwell in Grosse Pointe, Michigan. He attended St. Jude and St. Ambrose schools in Detroit and graduated from Mt. Clemens High School in 1955. He received his AB in English from the University of Michigan and his MA in History from Michigan State University. He taught at Seminole Junior High School in Mt. Clemens for two years before moving to Haslett, Michigan in 1965, where he taught social studies, coached football, and tennis before retiring in 2001. As football coach he led Haslett to three Ingham County League Championships and their first playoff game. He established the boys' tennis program at Haslett in 1969 and served as its head coach until he retired in 2001. He also coached the girls' program after retiring from football. Tom was active in local politics as a member of the Meridian Democrats, the Ingham County Democratic Party and the Michigan 8th District Democrats, serving countless times as precinct delegate at local and state conventions. He was an avid reader and ardent University of Michigan sports fan, especially football. Family vacations usually included college football stadiums and Civil War battlefields. Known for his sense of humor and ability to tell a great story, Tom was often called upon by friends and family to speak at commemorative events. Thomas is survived by his wife, Winifred; children, Elizabeth (John Hayner) of Seattle, WA, Mary of Ann Arbor, MI and John (Sherri) of Grand Forks, ND; grandchildren, Anneliese and Joseph of Grand Forks, ND; a nephew, three nieces and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents; twin sister, Frances Priebe (Gerald, deceased). A Memorial Mass service is planned at St. John Student Parish on Wednesday, September 25 at 11 a.m. Visitation at Gorsline Runciman East Chapel, 1730 E. Grand River, East Lansing, Tuesday from 2-4 and 5-8 with a Rosary at 7 p.m. Donations may be made to the Haslett Schools Foundation Tennis Program/Thomas Motherwell, P.O. Box 615, Haslett, MI 48840. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.greastlansing.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 22, 2019