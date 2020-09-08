1/1
Thomas Allen Sebring
Thomas Allen Sebring

Fenwick, formerly of Lansing - Age 80, went to be with his Lord at his home on September 7, 2020. Thomas was born December 5, 1939, in Vickeryville, MI, to Allen and Blanche (Thomas) Sebring.

Thomas graduated from Carson City High School with the class of 1958. He married Nancy (Smalley) in August 1959, having just celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary. He worked for General Motors in Lansing for 46 years; 36 of which he worked as a toolmaker. He liked to hunt and fish and loved spending time with his family. Thomas was a man with great integrity. He was a strong, kind, humble, and hardworking man. He taught his family what it meant to have a strong work ethic and how to enjoy the simple things in life. He will be deeply missed.

He was preceded in death by: a daughter, Melody Wheaton; sister, Janice Barber; and his parents. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; children, Sherol Sebring-Jones of Martin, TN, Michele (Glen) Babb of Columbia, TN, Sandra (Peter) Holliday of Charlotte, and Thomas (Melissa) Sebring II of Grand Ledge; brother, Al J. Sebring of Fenwick; 9 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Wayside Chapel Ministries, Mason. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. on Friday at the church. Interment will take place at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, September 12th in East Lawn Memory Gardens, Okemos. Memorial contributions may be made to Wayside Chapel Ministries. Arrangements are by the Estes-Leadley Holt/Delhi Chapel.






Published in Lansing State Journal from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Estes-Leadley Funeral Homes Holt-Delhi Chapel
2121 Cedar St
Holt, MI 48842
(517) 694-2631
