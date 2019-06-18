|
|
Thomas Arnold Sime III
Lansing - We were all blessed with his presence since his birth on March 14, 1984; leaving us all too soon on June 15, 2019. Tommy was the beloved only son of Thomas and Jane Sime of Okemos, MI.
Tommy was an incredibly talented artist and musician with a wonderful dry sense of humor. Even as a young child, he was polite and very well spoken; a trait that many of his teachers recognized and acknowledged. Tommy was truly a kind soul that loved all animals, Star Wars, comic books, actions figures and was excited to see all the new action movies. Tommy did a documentary of his extensive comic book collection for Michigan State University. His best friend, soul mate, and love of his life was his fiancée, Kim Briones. Tommy's favorite holiday was Halloween, and together they would dress in costumes and provide candy to the children of the neighborhood, which brought them great joy.
Tommy was preceded in death by his loving grandparents, Arnold and Marge Besonen, and Bonnie Bernard. Left with immeasurable grief of his loss are his proud parents, Tom and Jane; fiancée, Kim; grandfather, Gill Bernard of Arkansas; special aunt, Marcia Besonen of Holt; special uncle, Tim Sime of Okemos; aunts, Jennifer and Stephanie of Arkansas; several cousins; and Kim's parents, Eileen and Mike Champion.
A celebration of Tommy's life will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019, at the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel, 325 W. Washtenaw St., Lansing. His family will receive friends and relatives beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Ingham County Animal Shelter, 600 Buhl St., Mason, MI 48854.
A daily ritual was for Tommy to call his mom, and would always end their talk like this: "Love you...Love you more...Love you bigger...Love you better!"
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 18, 2019