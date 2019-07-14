|
Thomas B. Sutton
Lansing - Age 94, passed away on July 12, 2019. He was born on December 18, 1924, in Dafter, Michigan, to Thomas W. and Annie B. Sutton.
He is survived by his four children, Cheryl Rea, Daryl Sutton, Charlene (Chris) Simpson, and Dennis (Carla) Sutton; 10 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren.
At Mr. Sutton's request, cremation has taken place, and there is no service planned. Arrangements are by the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel.
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 14, 2019