Services
Peters & Murray Funeral Home
301 E Jefferson St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
(517) 627-2147
Resources
1943 - 2020
Thomas Brock Obituary
Thomas Brock

Nashville - Thomas J. Brock Sr., age 76, passed away at home on January 14, 2020. He was born May 25, 1943 in Gaylord, MI, son to Ephraim and Violet (Helwig) Brock. Tom served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Era; retired from General Motors in 1995, and was co-owner of Brock's Painting Service. He enjoyed his Wednesday morning breakfast; was an avid fisherman, and enjoyed visiting his son in Colorado.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Cheryl, sons Tim (Jane) Brock and Thomas (Dianna) Brock; 5 grandchildren: Mellisa, Monica, Adam, Emily, Sarah; 6 great grandchildren: Dakota, Cameron, Chasity, Stephany, Ian, Cloe; 2 great great-grandchildren, Lilley and Cayde; sisters Elizabeth Julson and Earldene Payton; also sisters-in-law: Linda Beech, Sandi Smith, and Shelley Ritter. He was preceded in death by his son Kevin, daughter Renee; brothers: Alfred, Bill, Danial, and sisters Dorathy Beers and Irene Tooker.

At Tom's request, cremation has taken place. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or . The family has entrusted arrangements to Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Jan. 19, 2020
