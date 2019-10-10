Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
900 East Michigan Ave
Lansing, MI 48912
(517) 482-1533
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Thomas C. "Tom" Cooper


1931 - 2019
Thomas C. "Tom" Cooper Obituary
Thomas "Tom" C. Cooper

Holt - Tom Cooper was born in Greenfield, TN on December 10, 1931, to Fred and Eva (Capps) Cooper. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from General Motors after a 30-year career in 1985. Tom was the loving husband of 47 years to Billie N. Cooper. He and Billie were members of Discover Life Church and enjoyed traveling and spending time at their home in Bradenton, FL. He enjoyed spending time fishing and hunting. Tom went to be with the Lord on October 9, 2019, at the age of 87. He died peacefully at his residence after a courageous battle with cancer.

Tom is survived by his wife Billie, daughters Molly and Kim, stepdaughter Deborah; grandchildren Joshua Tice and Cami Jo (spouse Ken) Tice-Harouff; great grandchildren Simeon, Sophia, Hadassah, Ethan and Bernadette; and his sister Ruth Johnson of Tennessee. Tom is predeceased by his parents Fred and Eva (Capps) Cooper and son, Randy.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home, 900 E. Michigan Ave, Lansing. His family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 11th. His family wishes to express a special "thank you" to Tom and Kay Adams and to the nurses and aides of McLaren Hospice.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
