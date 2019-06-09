|
Thomas Charles "Papa" Shulick
Lansing - Age 89, passed away June 5, 2019. He was born August 24, 1929 to John and Josephine (Mras) Shulick in Lansing, MI. He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Tom and John; daughters, Karen and Rebecca; and wife, Jacqulin (2008). He is survived by 2 daughters, Elizabeth (Kevin) Strahan and Sheelah Shulick; 2 sons, Anthony (LouAnn) Shulick and David Shulick; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and 3 sisters, Mary Desante, Helen Hunt, and Betty Morley. Tom was a member of Union Local 333 Plumbers-Pipefitters. He was a veteran and served in the U.S. Army 11th Airborne div. paratroopers. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. Thomas was a "Jack of all Trades" and was able to fix everything for everybody. He was truly loved. We will miss him very much! Memorial Service will be 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in the Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 W. Saginaw, Lansing with Pastor James O'Connor officiating. The family will receive friends from 10-11 A.M. Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the . Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 9, 2019