Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
325 W Washtenaw St.
Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 482-1651
Thomas Coy Morris

Thomas Coy Morris Obituary
Thomas Coy Morris

Lansing - Thomas retired after nearly 45 years with Oldsmobile. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed gardening, Bingo, playing cards, and telling jokes. Thomas thoroughly loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a member Emanuel First Evangelical Lutheran Church and the Delta Township 39'ers Club. He will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Agnes (Harder) Morris; two children, Brenda Ann (Billy) Lee and Thomas Coy (Mary) Morris Jr.; grandchildren, Bryan (Magen) Lee, Breanna Lee, and Bradley (Jenna) Morris; great-grandchildren, Kendon and Violet Lee, Piper and Harrison Morris; sister, Donna Snyder; and other extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, and his sister-in-law.

A private family service will be held. Interment will take place in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. A Memorial service to be held this summer. Memorial contributions may be made to Emanuel First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lansing. Arrangements are by the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
