Thomas Daggy
DeWitt - Thomas LeRoy Daggy, 77, of DeWitt MI passed away March 24, 2019. He was born April 26, 1941 in Lansing, MI to Emmett and Iva (Esch) Daggy.
Thomas owned and operated the family business, Daggy Upholstering, and was a Methodist Pastor and Youth Leader. He built 2 family homes in the DeWitt area. He enjoyed woodworking, scenic photography, antiquing, and cars.
Thomas was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Patricia Cook; and great grandson, Caine Collins. Surviving to cherish his memory is former wife, Phyllis Daggy; daughter, Coreena (Douglas) Spitzley; sons, Chris (Angela Lentz) Daggy, Chad (Stephanie) Daggy; grandchildren, Bryce (Ashley) Spitzley, Brandon (Jessica) Spitzley, Nicole (Jack) Sanders, Alexis Daggy, Payton Daggy, Dakota Daggy, Victoria Daggy; and 10 great grandchildren.
Funeral service for Thomas will take place 1:00 pm Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, 205 E. Washington, DeWitt with visitation two hours prior to the service beginning at 11:00 am.
Those desiring may make donations in memory of Thomas to a .
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 26, 2019