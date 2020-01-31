|
Thomas Dale Wolfe
Okemos - It is with great sadness that the family of Thomas Dale Wolfe announces his passing on Wednesday, January 29th 2020, at the age 64. Tom will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 28 years, Marie, and his children Eliot (Jen), Eric, Scott (Neesha) and Alicia (Amin). Tom will also be fondly remembered by his six grandchildren Brandon, Isabella, Liam, Landen, Bradley and Nora. He is also survived by his mother, four siblings and a large extended family. A funeral service will be held at 2:00pm on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes East Chapel, 1730 East Grand River Ave, East Lansing. Visitation will be held Monday from 2:00 - 4:00pm and 6:00 - 8:00pm and Tuesday from 1:00pm until the time of service. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.greastlansing.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020