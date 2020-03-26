|
Thomas David Cullimore
Williamston - We are saddened to announce the passing of Thomas D. Cullimore. Tom, with a strong lust for life, has been fighting a battle with Alzheimer's. Until the end he was taken care of by his wife, Karin and four-footed loved ones, Max and Marnie. He was surrounded by all of his memories and a view of his beloved farm.
Tom was a man of many diverse and interesting endeavors over the years. He was a licensed Private Pilot and a hot air balloon pilot and instructor. He owned and showed Quarter Horses, had a motorcycle shop, and Marsh and Meadow Wildlife Art Gallery. Yet his love of John Deere tractors stayed with him for life.
Tom's love of John Deere tractors led him to start the All Color Antique Tractor Club of Williamston. Tom often said that he would give them one year as president, and was president for twenty four years. It was always said that Tom bleeds "John Deere Green."
Another pride of Tom's was H.O.P.E. (Help Other People Eat), a charity he founded to help feed the hungry in the Mid-Michigan area. He was able to provide over 550,000 meals of meat to the needy.
Thomas is survived by his wife of nineteen years, Karen Steinbach; his children, Craig, Mark, Denise, Shelly, Cindy, and Renea; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Virginia, Janet, and brother, Ed. He was preceded in death by his parents, Zealin and Christine Cullimore; brothers, Dean, James, and Leon Cullimore.
Tom's family would like to thank Hospice of Lansing and Home Instead Senior Care for all the support that they have given us over the past few weeks.
Due to the risk of Covid-19 no funeral service will be held at this time. A "Celebration of Life" will be held at a later date, to be announced.
Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.grwilliamston.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020