|
|
Thomas Donald Combs
East Lansing - Thomas Donald Combs passed away June 10, 2019 at the age of 64. He was a St. Patrick's baby, born March 17, 1955.
He was a happy young boy, loved his cars and trucks and had a fun sense of humor. He and dad were buddies and often shared the same chair as dad read the paper. His favorite color was green—and it was green or not green. We would take him out for a weekend and always for ice cream (several times)—he loved his ice cream. As he grew older he made his home at The Coleman Road House in East Lansing. They provided the 24-hour nursing care he needed. And an important note—his room was decorated in MSU Spartan green and he always wore MSU sweatshirts and tees. Darrel was his nurse from day one and Felicia, his caregiver, has been with Tommy for several years. Both of them have seen that Tommy always had what he needed.
Tommy didn't have the opportunities to be active in the life that we had—no playing basketball, no girlfriends, no buddies. We talked to him each time we visited, but he was unable to speak and share the conversation. He missed out on having a relationship with friends and family—we missed out on having a relationship with him. Cherish your relationships with family and friends. Learn to appreciate each other's differences and be tolerant and supportive of each other.
We learned early on to be respectful, be tolerant, be patient, and to show compassion for people with disabilities and their families. He was our little brother; we loved him—he was Tommy.
We would like to express a warm thank you to the staff and hospice nurses at McLaren. They made Tommy's last days very comfortable and peaceful. A warm and big thank you goes to the staff at The Coleman House for their good care over the years. Tommy was high maintenance—and you took such good care to see his needs were met. Thank you so much.
Tommy was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Combs.
Tommy is survived by his mother, Freida Combs, his brother Mike (Bonnie); his sisters Janice (Allen), Beth (Tom), and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles who will miss him dearly.
Memorial donations in Tommy's honor may be made to the Coleman Road House, 3255 East Coleman Road, East Lansing, Michigan 48823, or to a . Condolences to the family may be sent to www.palmerbush.com.
Rest in peace, little brother. Your spirit is free to fly with the wind.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 16, 2019