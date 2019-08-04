Services
Prevatt Funeral Home
7709 State Road 52
Hudson, FL 34667
(727) 863-3700
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Guidi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Edward Guidi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Edward Guidi Obituary
Thomas Edward Guidi

Hudson, FL - Thomas Edward Guidi passed away on July 20, 2019 at HPH Hospice House in Port Richey, FL. He was born March 29, 1941, to Ronald and Antoinette Guidi, in Lansing, MI.

He is survived by his wife, Regina, of 32 years, his children Lisa (Mark) Heilman, Kathryn (Ken) Kavanagh, and James (Molly) Guidi; along with many grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Tom worked as a machine repairman for General Motors in Lansing, before retiring in 1993. He served in the Air Force from 1959 to 1963, where he developed his love for travel. He visited 57 countries in his lifetime, always wanting to see "just one more". He will be forever missed by all his family and friends.

No services are planned at this time.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now