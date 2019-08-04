|
Thomas Edward Guidi
Hudson, FL - Thomas Edward Guidi passed away on July 20, 2019 at HPH Hospice House in Port Richey, FL. He was born March 29, 1941, to Ronald and Antoinette Guidi, in Lansing, MI.
He is survived by his wife, Regina, of 32 years, his children Lisa (Mark) Heilman, Kathryn (Ken) Kavanagh, and James (Molly) Guidi; along with many grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Tom worked as a machine repairman for General Motors in Lansing, before retiring in 1993. He served in the Air Force from 1959 to 1963, where he developed his love for travel. He visited 57 countries in his lifetime, always wanting to see "just one more". He will be forever missed by all his family and friends.
No services are planned at this time.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 4, 2019