Thomas Elmo Rasmusson
Lansing - Thomas Elmo Rasmusson, age 78, of Lansing, Michigan passed away on Thursday March 19, 2020. Thomas was born December 5, 1941, the son of William and Mary Jane (Conway) Rasmusson. He received his B.A. from Michigan State University and J.D. from University of Michigan Law School. He was a Fulbright recipient, former prosecutor and special prosecutor for the State of Michigan. He taught at University of Michigan Law School, Harvard Law School Program of Negotiation, University of Liberia Law School, and was an Adjunct Professor at Thomas M. Cooley Law School.
Thomas loved science, and was always researching and learning. He was a Trustee of Lansing Community College, a member of the Governor's Task Force on Programs and Goals and the Supreme Court Rules Committee, and an author.
Surviving are his wife, Alice Rasmusson; children, David Deupree and Jane Rasmusson; sister, Marilyn Rasmusson. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, James Rasmusson. A memorial service will take place at a later date.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020