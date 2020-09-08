Thomas G. Moore
St. Johns - Thomas G. Moore age 69 of St. Johns, MI passed away on September 6, 2020. Tom was born on February 28, 1951 in St. Johns, MI the son of Ernest K. and Pauline D. (Munger) Moore. He graduated from Rodney B. Wilson High School and received his Associates Degree at Lansing Community College. He worked at F. C. Mason Co as purchasing agent and in sales for many years. Tom is survived by children, Rachel (Lany) Burnett of Lansing, Kalem Latimer of St. Johns, Aaron (Jamie) Latimer of Holt, grandchildren Riley Burnett and Lucas Latimer.
Sister, Pam (George) Rosner of Laingsburg and the kid's mother, Cindy Moore. He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family will receive friends and relatives at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Sarah Terlouw officiating with burial to follow at Mt. Rest Cemetery. Donations may be made the to the charity of the donor's choice
.