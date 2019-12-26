|
Thomas G. Poole
Engadine - Thomas Poole, 84, of Engadine, MI (formerly Lansing and Grand Ledge) died peacefully at home 12/21/2019.
He served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict, 1954 and honorably discharged 1956. He was a project engineer for Olofsson Corp, Lansing; retiring after 45 years.
He enjoyed restoring antique automobiles and a R E Olds Transportation Museum volunteer. He loved the outdoors. Since childhood he vacationed at the Hiawatha Sportsman's Club, Engadine, MI., where he and wife, Sharon, made their home 5 years ago.
Tom is preceded in death by parents, Donald and Gladys Poole and brother Ronald Denczek. Surviving are his wife, Sharon and children, Anne Poole (Lansing), Tom Poole (Haslett), and many nieces and nephews. A private family service is scheduled.
Memorials may be directed to HSC Foundation, Engadine, MI, or donor's choice affiliation.
Condolences: www.beaulieufuneralhome.com
Beaulieu Funeral Home, Newberry, is assisting the family.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019