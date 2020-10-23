Thomas Glynn



Born October 15, 1958, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at the age of 62. Thomas was an incredibly loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be missed dearly.



His life was about his family and his work. He was married to the love of his life, Shari Wygant, on December 21, 1985 and they shared 34 years of marriage. He was his wife's best friend, always supporting her in every aspect of her life. He spoiled her with flowers for no reason, clean pajamas every day, and loving conversations that will be cherished.



Tom was known and beloved for his warm sense of humor and ability to take things in stride. Whether it was terrible "Dad Jokes" or pranking his wife, he brought a lighthearted approach to life that made you feel that everything was going to be o.k. He loved spending time with his family, was a willing participant in all of Shari's projects, and loved to go on motorcycle rides. He loved watching football with his eldest, cheering on his Los Angeles Rams and booing his son's Dallas Cowboys. Hawaiian ice cream runs with his youngest son was a favorite pastime. He was the type of grandpa that let his grandchildren climb all over him just so he could get the attention he so adored.



Tom was also an incredibly hard working man, very rarely taking any time off. He ran the family's centennial dairy farm for 35 years. In 2012, he converted the farm into a milk-hauling business that picks up milk for eight farms. He liked to joke that he was "The Kenworth God" and the protector of the world's food supply.



Thomas will be tremendously missed by his wife Shari; his two sons, Eric (Brittany) Glynn and Ken Glynn; granddaughter Audrey, grandson Bransen; brother Mike (Ellen) Glynn; sister Sara (Ed) Goodman, as well as many loving family and friends. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents Marvin and Ann Glynn and sister Susanne Tostevin.



The family will receive friends at the Gorsline Runciman Williamston Chapel, 205 East Middle Street, Williamston on Sunday, October 25th from 3-6pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, October 26th at 11:00 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 1010 South Lansing Street, Mason, Michigan with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store