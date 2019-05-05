|
Thomas Gordon Smith
Lansing - Thomas Gordon Smith died on Friday, April 26, 2019, at the age of 91 surrounded by family. Tom was born in Buffalo, New York in 1927, the only child of Silas Gordon Smith of California Twp., Michigan and Hazel Elizabeth Gordon of Battle Creek.
Tom started his studies at Albion College, where he was a member of the TKE fraternity, and completed his degrees in Biology and English at Wayne State University. He served in the Army in Korea as a cartographer. Tom returned from the war to work for Oldsmobile for the next 38 years, retiring from his last position as Director of Sales Analysis & Distribution. He always said that he enjoyed the ride. Tom had a gift for friendship and remained close to his many friends from Oldsmobile until the very end.
Tom enjoyed travel, reading thrillers, wood carving, telling wonderful stories from his life, and making everyone laugh with his long complicated jokes. He was an avid golfer for most of his life and kept up with his Friends of the Fairway golfing buddies.
Tom was predeceased by his beloved wife, Nancy, in 2008. They married in 1951 and made friends around the country as they moved many times during the first 20 years of their marriage. They settled permanently in Lansing in 1974. He was a devoted caregiver at the end of her life.
Tom's favorite charities: Delta Township District Library, Capital Area Humane Society, and the Salvation Army, who offered him coffee and doughnuts when he stepped off the train after returning from Korea.
Tom is survived by his niece Anne Swan (Dennis), nephew Norman Cox (Anne), cousin Janet Torrey (Joe), Nancy's cousin Beth Whitlock, great-niece and nephew Ian and Keely Cox, and sister-in-law Harriett Cox.
A private memorial luncheon is planned for later in May. Arrangements are by the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel.
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 5, 2019