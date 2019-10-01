|
|
Thomas H. Webb
Byron Center - Thomas H. Webb, age 82 of Byron Center, Michigan, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Tom was born July 11, 1937 in Newberry, Michigan, the son of Harlen and Vivian Webb.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Kathy Lynn Webb. He is survived by his wife, Margaret Webb; children Hal (Linda) Webb, Dan (Donna) Webb, Bill (Antonette) Webb, Brian (Tracey) Wilkins, Barbra (Andy) Baillie, Meagan (Jon) Rossow, and Abby (Jon) Heiss; 17 grandchildren Wendy, Christopher, Chasen, Darien, MacKenzy, Brenden, Dylan, Peyton, Buck, Chandler, Jonathan, Jordan, Morgan, Kendall and Hailey; and three great-grandchildren Laiken, Abalynn and Easton; sisters Marlyn (Joe) Ruisaard and Joyce (Norman) Newland; in-laws Ed (Mary) Moore and Dick (Jane) Moore; aunt and uncle and special friends Ginger (Jerry) Lytle; and several nieces and nephews.
Tom worked for the State of Michigan for 45 years in several different capacities including the State Hospital; as a Detective Lieutenant in the State Police; and an inspector in Hazardous Materials. He was an avid sportsman enjoying hunting and fishing.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM Monday, October 21, 2019 at Cook Memorial Chapel (East building), 4235 Prairie St. SW, Grandville, Michigan, with a time to visit with family one hour prior to services. The family welcomes memories and messages in their online guestbook at www.cookcares.com. Memorial contributions may be made to or to .
Published in Lansing State Journal on Oct. 1, 2019