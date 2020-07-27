1/1
Thomas J. Lehman
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas J. Lehman

Lansing - Age 92, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Tom has departed his earthly life and gone to his eternal resting place to be with the love of his life, Elizabeth (Betty), who he met in the 1st grade and was married to for over 60 years. Tom graduated at Sexton High School in 1943. As the long time patriarch of the Lehman Family, he defined the integrity of family with an unassuming way and a smile or nod that left you feeling loved and appreciated. A member of the Silent Generation, Tom embodied the values and virtue that defined his era. He served his community and the Lord as a charter member of Holy Cross Church and the Knights of Columbus. A man of highest faith, Tom was also an Usher and part of the Holy Cross volunteer group Garage Guys. He loved to watch, and commiserate with, his local Detroit and Michigan State University sports teams. As loyal as they come, Tom worked for 40 years for the Lansing based food retailer Schmidt's. To Tom (and Betty), there was nothing more important than family. This can be witnessed by his unrelenting devotion to his loving wife Betty, 6 children: Thomas Jr. (Kimberly) Lehman (both deceased), Michael (Carol) Lehman, Kathleen (Allan) Noack, Mark (Judy) Lehman, Mary (Robert) Nowinski and Therese (Daniel) Fulgham, 17 Grandchildren and 26 Great Grandchildren, that all adoringly could find peace with him, knowing family comes first. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, 10:30 a.m., at St. Gerard Catholic Church with Msgr. Bernard Reilly as celebrant. Those that cannot join the family in person can participate with them via live stream on the Palmer, Bush and Jensen Facebook page. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Church. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Palmer, Bush and Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Delta Chapel. In appreciation of the care Dad was given and in lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to Sensations Memory Care Residence, 511 E. Shepherd St, Charlotte, MI 48813. Friends may send a condolence to the family on Thomas's obituary at www.palmerbush.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Palmer, Bush and Jensen Family Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
JUL
28
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Palmer, Bush and Jensen Family Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
JUL
29
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
live stream on the Palmer, Bush and Jensen Facebook page
Send Flowers
JUL
29
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Gerard Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes - Delta Chapel
6020 W. Saginaw Hwy.
Lansing, MI 48917
517-323-7890
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes - Delta Chapel Delta Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved