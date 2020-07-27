Thomas J. Lehman
Lansing - Age 92, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Tom has departed his earthly life and gone to his eternal resting place to be with the love of his life, Elizabeth (Betty), who he met in the 1st grade and was married to for over 60 years. Tom graduated at Sexton High School in 1943. As the long time patriarch of the Lehman Family, he defined the integrity of family with an unassuming way and a smile or nod that left you feeling loved and appreciated. A member of the Silent Generation, Tom embodied the values and virtue that defined his era. He served his community and the Lord as a charter member of Holy Cross Church and the Knights of Columbus. A man of highest faith, Tom was also an Usher and part of the Holy Cross volunteer group Garage Guys. He loved to watch, and commiserate with, his local Detroit and Michigan State University sports teams. As loyal as they come, Tom worked for 40 years for the Lansing based food retailer Schmidt's. To Tom (and Betty), there was nothing more important than family. This can be witnessed by his unrelenting devotion to his loving wife Betty, 6 children: Thomas Jr. (Kimberly) Lehman (both deceased), Michael (Carol) Lehman, Kathleen (Allan) Noack, Mark (Judy) Lehman, Mary (Robert) Nowinski and Therese (Daniel) Fulgham, 17 Grandchildren and 26 Great Grandchildren, that all adoringly could find peace with him, knowing family comes first. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, 10:30 a.m., at St. Gerard Catholic Church with Msgr. Bernard Reilly as celebrant. Those that cannot join the family in person can participate with them via live stream on the Palmer, Bush and Jensen Facebook page. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Church. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Palmer, Bush and Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Delta Chapel. In appreciation of the care Dad was given and in lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to Sensations Memory Care Residence, 511 E. Shepherd St, Charlotte, MI 48813. Friends may send a condolence to the family on Thomas's obituary at www.palmerbush.com