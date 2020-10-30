1/
Thomas Lee Eymann
1954 - 2020
Thomas Lee Eymann

Thomas Lee Eymann, 66 of Shelbyville, Michigan passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Country Liv-Inn Adult Foster Care. He was born on June 26, 1954, the son of Carl Alfonse and Maxine Ruth (Monroe) Eymann.

Tom attended Lansing Sexton High School. Upon graduation, he served in the United States Navy before being honorably discharged.

Tom is survived by his Siblings, Linda Wick, Steven Eymann, Richard Eymann, Virginia Boone, Carla Evans, Janet Lindemann, Patricia Fountain. He was preceded in death by his Parents, Carl and Maxine Eymann.

Tom was very artistic and creative. He enjoyed doing karate, he had earned his Black belt. In his youth, Tom was active in Boy Scouts. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Visitation will be held at the Baxter Funeral & Cremation Service, on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 12:00 (noon) to 1:00 pm.

Interment and Military Honors will take place at the Fort Custer National Cemetery, on Thursday, November 5, 2020, 2:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the VA Medical Center, 5500 Armstrong Road, Battle Creek, MI 49037.

Arrangements by the Baxter Funeral & Cremation Service. 269-788-9800. www.baxterfuneral.com




Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Baxter Funeral & Cremation Service
NOV
5
Interment
02:00 PM
Fort Custer National Cemetery
