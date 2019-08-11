Resources
Thomas M. Isanhart


1944 - 2019
DeWitt - Thomas M. Isanhart, 74, died on August 6, 2019 after battling cancer for several years. He is survived by his brother Doug (Mary Jo) Isanhart, his three sons, Joel (Lauren) Isanhart, Brian (Courtney) Isanhart and Brock (Jamie) Isanhart and his eight grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Harry and Theola Isanhart. Tom was born on August 27, 1944 in Marion, MI. He later moved to DeWitt, MI where he excelled in football, basketball and baseball earning all-state honors. He attended Central Michigan University where he also played football and baseball. After college, he went on to be a teacher and coach at DeWitt High School for several years. He was a loving and supportive father, grandfather, brother and friend. A memorial service for Tom will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to McLaren Hospice, https://www.mclaren.org/Uploads/Public/Documents/MHG/MHGFoundationDonationForm.pdf or DeWitt High School Athletics, P.O. Box 800, DeWitt, MI 48820.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 11, 2019
