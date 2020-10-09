Thomas Merchant



Lansing - Our beloved father, Thomas (Tommy) C. Merchant, passed away peacefully on October 5, 2020 after a stroke at the age of 85. In his last moments, he was held tightly by family and surrounded with love. Tommy was born in Lansing, on Feb 15, 1935 and has lived in Lansing, MI for all his life. He was a loving husband to his wife of 37 years, Joyce A. Merchant, caring for her throughout a lengthy illness.



Tommy proudly served others all his life, serving our country as a former soldier and the citizens of Lansing as a firefighter for 25 years. In his career, he worked at various stations across the city, earning several promotions moving from Engineer to Lieutenant and ultimately Captain in the Lansing Fire Department. After leaving the fire department, Tommy became a fire inspector in the State Prison System for 8 years, leaving that role to care for his wife, Joyce.



Tommy was a lifelong member of the NAACP, served on the Veteran's Affairs Committee of Lansing, helped establish the first Black Firefighter's Association Board. He was also a lifelong member of Capitol Lodge #8.



Although he was small in stature, his voice boomed and his presence was large as illustrated by his tireless advocacy for minority rights, the incarcerated, along with mentoring and coaching youth.



Tommy loved spending time with his family and friends. Tommy and Joyce loved to host barbecues and entertain over the holidays. He had a flair for being "dapper" in his attire and loved to step-out with mom. He also loved traveling, playing golf, watching sports, attending jazz concerts, and playing with his dog Hunter. He enjoyed taking trips to the casino and visiting family all over with his son Clayton who cared for him devotedly in his final years.



Tommy will be deeply missed. He is survived by: sons, Clayton Merchant and Wayne Gibson; daughter, Katherine Rosechild; granddaughters, Olivia, Josie, Rose, Jesse, Destiny and Angela; grandsons, Chris and Mike; and sister, Barbara Lott. He also leaves behind a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends, notably his lifelong friend, Fred Porter.



Tommy is preceded in death by: his beloved wife, Joyce Merchant; his son, Michael Gibson; parents, Pearl and Margret Merchant; sisters, Donna Barber, Harriet Billups; and brothers, Maynard, Pearl, and James Merchant.



Friends may visit Mr. Merchant on Monday, October 12, 2020 from 1-6p.m. at the Riley Funeral Home, 426 W. St. Joseph St., Lansing, MI. Funeral services will be held at the Riley Funeral home and live streamed as well. Details are in the obituary section on the Riley Funeral home website. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral from 12-1p.m. on Tuesday, October 13.









