Thomas Odiorne
1967 - 2020
Thomas Odiorne

East Lansing - Thomas E. Odiorne Jr., of East Lansing, MI, born May 11, 1967 in Lansing, MI, passed away on June 11, 2020 at the age of 53. He was a graduate of Grand Ledge High School, Class of 1985 and attended Western Michigan. Tom worked in the hospitality industry as a restaurant manager for many companies all around the Mid-West region. Tom enjoyed playing pool, card games, board games and was an avid Lions fan.

Tom is survived by his mother and stepfather, Linda and Pete Johnson, step brother Peter (Wendy) Johnson, stepsister Tamara (Phil) Nameny, and grandmother Mary Odiorne. Special friend Channa Norris, several aunts and uncles, along with many cousins.

Out of respect and concern for public health and safety, the family has chosen to not have services. The family is being served by the Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Online condolences may be shared at www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com




Published in Grand Ledge Independent on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
