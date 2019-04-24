Services
Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes Holt Delhi Chapel - Holt
5035 W. Holt Road
Holt, MI 48842
517-268-1000
Thomas Munchbach
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
Capital City Baptist Church
5100 W. Willoughby Rd
Holt, MI
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Capital City Baptist Church
5100 W. Willoughby Rd
Holt, MI
Thomas P. Munchbach Sr. Obituary
Thomas P. Munchbach, Sr.

Lansing -

Age 80, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019. The Mancelona native was born June 29, 1938 in Detroit, MI. He was the youngest son of Edward F. and Alice A. (Bedard) Munchbach. Tom graduated from Mancelona High School in 1957 and joined the U.S. Air Force in 1958. It was while stationed at Wright Patterson Air Force Base that he met and married his wife, Lou Ellen of 58 years. After serving 8 years in the military, Tom and his family settled in Lansing, MI where he worked for and retired from G.M. He was an active member of Capital City Baptist Church, where he served in many capacities. Tom enjoyed flying his Cessna 150 and holding his private pilot license for many years. He will be greatly missed by his surviving wife; his children, Tom, Jr., James (Connie), Theresa (Steve) Miehlke, Edward (Diane) and Andrew; 13 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and a host of friends. Tom was preceded in death by his great grandson, Oliver Eli Hause. Funeral services will be conducted Friday, 10:00 a.m., at Capital City Baptist Church, 5100 W. Willoughby Rd, Holt, with Pastor Al Cooper officiating. Interment will follow at East Lawn Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Palmer, Bush and Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Holt Chapel and Friday beginning at 9:00 a.m. at the church. For those wishing, memorial contributions may be made to the Deaf Chapel, Capital City Baptist Church in memory of Tom Munchbach, Sr. Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 24, 2019
