Thomas Paul Beaune
Sunfield - Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, Monday, September 21, 2020. Tom was born on June 25, 1941 to the late Edward and Charlotte (McFee) Beaune in Brimley, Michigan. Tom worked form GM until his retirement in 1998. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Edwards Catholic Church in Lake Odessa, MI. Interment will follow in Meadowbrook Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 2:00-4:00 PM & 6:00-8:00 PM at the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Delta Chapel. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in memory of Tom.