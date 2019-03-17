|
Thomas R. Mills
Stockbridge, MI - Thomas R. Mills, age 66, of Stockbridge, MI, passed away on March 11, 2019. He was born June 22, 1952 in Jackson, MI the son of Max and Verna (Laberteaux) Mills. On September 25, 1976 he married Linda J. Crockett, and she survives. Also surviving are two children, Josilin (Todd) Driver, and Daniel (Amy) Mills; six grandchildren: Alaia, Daxton, Maxin, Tatum, Aaron and Samantha; siblings Ted (Maggie) Mills, Ron (Joyce) Mills, and Toni Perricone. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Dave Mills and Jon Mills.
Thomas was a 1970 graduate of Stockbridge High School and lived most of his adult life in the Webberville and Stockbridge area. He was a carpenter by trade and for many years was the co-owner of the Mills Home Improvement Co. He enjoyed golfing, playing cards Wednesday night with lifelong friends, hunting, and fishing. A Memorial will be held at a later date. Those wishing to make donations in honor of Thomas, may do so to SAESA (Stockbridge Area Emergency Service Authority).
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 17, 2019