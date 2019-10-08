Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
900 East Michigan Ave
Lansing, MI 48912
(517) 482-1533
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Watertown Township Hall
12803 South Wacousta Road
Grand Ledge, MI
Thomas Richard Madill


1940 - 2019
Thomas Richard Madill Obituary
Thomas Richard Madill

Lansing - Thomas Richard Madill, 78, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 6, 2019. Born October 25, 1940 in Lansing to Richard and Mary (Porter) Madill, Tom was a proud Navy veteran and a longtime Oldsmobile and GM employee. He enjoyed reading, Sudoku puzzles, and traveling anywhere warm, especially during Michigan winters. Tom was an avid boater who enjoyed "putz-ing" around Higgins Lake with an ice cold beverage (or two).

He was preceded in death by his wife, Madeline "Peggy" Madill in 2007, and his parents.

Tom will be lovingly remembered by his three sons, Bryce (Teresa), Craig (Tamara), and David (Holly) Madill; his grandchildren, Taylor, Evelyn, Ellery, Lucas, and Piper; his brothers, Gregory (Karen) and James Madill; his sister, Jean (Herb) Smith; and his significant other, Liz Karkau.

A Celebration of the Lives of Tom and Peggy will be held on October 30, 2019 from 3pm until 7pm at the Watertown Township Hall, 12803 South Wacousta Road in Grand Ledge.

In accordance with Tom's wishes, the family requests no flowers or memorial contributions in his honor.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.grlansing.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 13, 2019
