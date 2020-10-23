1/1
Thomas Robert Sweeney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Robert Sweeney

Tampa, FL -

1940 - 2020

A Gentle Soul has passed away and will be missed by his sister, Kay Spence, brother-in-law and best friend Ken Spence, two nieces Karri Shelton (Mark) Kathy Tremmel (Eric) two great-nephews, John Collins (Mary) Spence Tremmel and one great-niece, Taylor Tremmel.

Tom graduated from Everett High School in Lansing Michigan. Received his bachelor degree from Michigan State University and his Masters Degree from Western Michigan. Tom taught school for thirty years in Florida and owned several businesses in the Orlando area. After retiring and traveling the world he spent the last two years with his family creating memories we will cherish.

Tom was a veteran of the Air National Guard And A Proud Member Of The Sons Of The American Revolution.

A Private Service Was Held Recently With A Celebration Of Life Being Planned When It Is Safe For Us All To Be Together.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved