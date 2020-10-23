Thomas Robert Sweeney



Tampa, FL -



1940 - 2020



A Gentle Soul has passed away and will be missed by his sister, Kay Spence, brother-in-law and best friend Ken Spence, two nieces Karri Shelton (Mark) Kathy Tremmel (Eric) two great-nephews, John Collins (Mary) Spence Tremmel and one great-niece, Taylor Tremmel.



Tom graduated from Everett High School in Lansing Michigan. Received his bachelor degree from Michigan State University and his Masters Degree from Western Michigan. Tom taught school for thirty years in Florida and owned several businesses in the Orlando area. After retiring and traveling the world he spent the last two years with his family creating memories we will cherish.



Tom was a veteran of the Air National Guard And A Proud Member Of The Sons Of The American Revolution.



A Private Service Was Held Recently With A Celebration Of Life Being Planned When It Is Safe For Us All To Be Together.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store