Thomas S. Costigan Jr.
1922 - 2020
Thomas S. Costigan, Jr.

Delta Twp. - Age 98, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Tom was born on January 12, 1922 in Ft. Wayne, IN, the son of Thomas Shay Costigan Sr. and Edith Marie (Graham) Costigan. Tom moved to Lansing, MI at 5 years of age and has resided here until his death. Tom was a graduate of St. Mary (Cathedral) High School (Class of 1939). Tom married the love of his life, Teresa McPhillips, of Flint, MI in 1947. Teresa and Tom were married 61 ½ years before her death in 2009. They were blessed with 6 children.

Tom was a salaried employee at Fisher Body in Lansing, MI for 35 ½ years from Production Control. After retirement he enjoyed traveling and volunteer work at St. Lawrence Hospital for over 20 years.

Tom was a devoted Catholic, was a parishioner of St. Mary Cathedral, Holy Cross, and currently a parishioner at St. Gerard.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and nine siblings. Tom will be lovingly remembered by his children: Anne (Bruce) Burke, Patrick (Cecelia), Eileen, Christopher (Margaret), Joseph (Judy), Daniel (Grace), his 11 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Also surviving Tom is his brother, Mike (Mary) Costigan.

The family would like to thank Sparrow Hospice House of Mid-Michigan (St. Lawrence Campus) for the 7 months of devoted love, care and compassion they gave our father and family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Sept. 2, at 10:30AM at St. Gerard Catholic Church, Lansing, with Rev. Fr. John Klein as celebrant. Rite of committal will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Sept 1, 2020 from 2-4 & 6-8PM at the Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Delta Chapel, 6020 W. Saginaw, Lansing.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions to St. Gerard Church, St. Mary Cathedral or Hospice House of Mid-Michigan. Condolences can be made at www.palmerbush.com.






Published in Lansing State Journal from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Delta Chapel
SEP
1
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Delta Chapel
SEP
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Gerard Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
August 28, 2020
Mr. Costigan worked with my late father, Richard C. (Dick) Wert at Fisher Body, and my dad always spoke highly of him. May God be with you at this difficult time.
Richard W. Wert
Coworker
