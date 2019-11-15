|
|
Thu Thi Bui
Okemos - Thu Thi Bui, age 71, passed away at Sparrow Hospital on November 12, 2019. She was born March 24, 1948 in Pleiku, Vietnam. She married the love of her life, Dr. Chanh Nguyen, in 1971 and immigrated to America in 1980 with her three children thanks to the support of the Church of the Brethren community in Elgin, Illinois.
Thu was a dedicated and kind wife, mother, and grandmother first and foremost. She was driven and a hard worker and worked as a Medical Technician for over 20 years and later pursued her interest as a Cosmetologist.
She was creative and always aspired to learn and perfect her love of cooking, knitting, and crafting. Watching her family and friends eat and wearing items she made brought her joy.
In early 2000, she was diagnosed with lupus and was a tough and fearless fighter until the end of her life - all nine of them.
Thu is survived by her husband, three children and their spouses, Dr. Hao Nguyen and Allison Nguyen, Dr. Gianh Portnoy and Ben Portnoy, Nam Nguyen; grandchildren, Josh, Ethan, Isabella and Owen. She loved all of them deeply as they loved her.
Family will gather for a private service in Okemos, Michigan on Monday, November 18. Interment of her ashes will be held in the Spring, her favorite season, at St. Joseph Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lupus Foundation to help fund research. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.greastlansing.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019