Timothy Darnell
Six Lakes - In loving memory of our husband father and brother.
On September 19th Timothy Darnell of Six Lakes, MI passed away in his home. He is survived by his wife of 46 years Sheila (Pope) Darnell and his two children Ronaldean (Ronnie) Darnell and Timmy Darnell Jr. And his brother Bernard (Bud) Darnell. Along with many nieces and nephews.
Tim loved his family and his pets. He enjoyed working on classic cars and showing of his truck at local car shows. His presence with his family will be missed greatly. Timothy was preceded in death by his parents Cecil and Ronaldean Darnell.
Timothy's celebration of life will be at Tiffany Funeral Home 3232 W Saginaw St. Lansing, MI 517-201-0888. It will be on October 1st 2019. Visiting will be at 10am and services will be at 11am.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 29, 2019