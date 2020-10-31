Timothy F. Horvath
Lansing - Timothy F. Horvath, Age 68, died Thursday October 29th, 2020. He was born January 14th, 1952 in Lansing, the son of Frank and Ardena Horvath. He was a lifelong member of St. Therese Parish and spent 30+ years in construction management for the Christman Company. An outdoorsman from birth, he loved to spend his time in the wilderness hunting, on the water fishing, or making his way around the golf course. Tim was preceded in death by his parents and brother; David Horvath. Survived by his sister Pat (John) Buker; wife Mary (Trexler); 2 daughters, Courtney and Madeline Horvath; 1 son, Matthew; and grandson, Tydus Canavan. A celebratory mass will be held at a later date. The family is being served by Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Delta Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.palmerbush.com
