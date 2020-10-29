1/1
Dr. Timothy Francisco
1966 - 2020
Dr. Timothy Francisco

East Lansing - Dr. Timothy Francisco passed away on October 21, 2020 surrounded by his wife and children at his home in East Lansing, Michigan. Tim was born on April 24, 1966 in Tomahawk, Wisconsin. Tim practiced osteopathic medicine at the MSU-OMM Clinic and held a faculty position of assistant professor, MSU-COM, Dept. of Manual Medicine, instructing 1st and 2nd year medical students (2006 - 2020) as well as director, MSU Student OMM Clinic, (2008 - 2017). Tim is survived by his wife of 26 years, Stephanie Francisco; his son, Kai (19 years) and daughter, Kali (17 years); parents, Dr. Orlando and Beverley Francisco; sister, Teresa Francisco; brother, Todd Francisco (Diane); nephews Joshua Krueger (Lana) and Aaron Krueger; Ian and Nathan Francisco. Please visit: rileyfuneralhome.com to view a comprehensive story honoring Tim's life and to share memories and photos. A celebration of life will take place in the summer of 2021 in both Michigan and Wisconsin. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Francisco Memorial College Fund, c/o Michigan State University Federal Credit Union, P.O. Box 1208 East Lansing, MI 48826 or via Venmo @francisco-family-fund.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
