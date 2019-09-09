Services
Timothy J. Gulick


1949 - 2019
Brimley - Timothy J. Gulick, 70 of Brimley, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019 in Gaylord. Born April 17, 1949 in Alma, he was the son of Joseph and Elsie (Bachan) Gulick.

Tim proudly served his country in the United State Air Force from 1968 - 1972. He enjoyed traveling across the country several times on his motorcycle. His pride and joy was spending time with his wife and family.

He is survived by his loving wife, Joy; children, Al Gulick of Charlotte, Mark (Char) of Galesburg, Jodi (Jim) Bordeau of Whitmore Lake, George Joseph of Albuquerque NM, Dale (Jodie) Joseph of Dafter, Charyl (Curt) Behnke of Warren, Karyl (Gary) Spalding of Grand Ledge and Gus Joseph of Sugar Island; 15 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Cindy Dodge of Lansing; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will remember him privately. Please share your memories and personal messages with the family at www.gaylordfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 9, 2019
Remember
