Timothy Paul Bay
1956 - 2020
Timothy Paul Bay

East Lansing - On Thursday, September 24th, Tim Bay, a well known Lansing local, passed away at the age of 64. Tim was born in Dearborn, Michigan on March 13th, 1956 to Joseph Bay and Gladys Ann (Sherman) Bay. In 1991, he earned his degree in Building Construction Management from Michigan State University.

If you say his name, someone will have a story. Tim was a bit of a gadfly, interested in any and all local events and culture; an avid folk music lover, and often frequented the Ten Pound Fiddle concerts and Williamston Theater Performances. He loved to work outdoors, watch the animals, and feed the ducks near his home on the Red Cedar River.

He was known in his neighborhood and circle of friends as a kind and compassionate spirit with a strong desire for helping others. In learning of his passing, each of his neighbors had a story about the ways in which he helped them. "He was a good neighbor, who will be missed greatly".

Tim was preceded in death by his father, Joe, his mother, Ann and his brother, Dave. He is survived by his four children (Ann Bay, Megan Bassage-Glock, Erin Bay and Tim Bay II) and four grandchildren; his sisters Jo Ann Glover, Janet Chiesa, Karen Jewell and Sue Webb, sister-in-law, Sue Campbell, brother Al, brothers-in-law Bill Jewell and Frank Glover, many nieces and nephews and Tim's cat, Serafina.

A memorial service in Tim's honor will be held in the future.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.greastlansing.com for the Bay family.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Sep. 30 to Oct. 4, 2020.
