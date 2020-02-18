Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Patrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy Sean Patrick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy Sean Patrick Obituary
Timothy Sean Patrick

Mason - On February 3, 2020, Timothy Sean Patrick of Mason, Michigan passed away at his home at the age of 55.

Sean was born in Morgantown, West Virginia to Richard and Joan Patrick. He graduated from Johnson and Wales University with a degree in culinary arts, followed by an internship in Freiberg, Germany. Sean married Theresa Lupanoff, and together they raised two children.

Sean was a devoted stay at home dad, and was involved in the community as a soccer and basketball coach and volunteered with the RIF program. He was also a huge MSU sports fan. Sean will always be remembered by his friends and family as a kind, considerate and loyal soul. His donation to the MSU Willed Body Program demonstrates his selfless nature.

Sean is survived by his children Quinn Patrick and Erin Patrick, his mother Joan Meinke, siblings Joedy Patrick, Mark Patrick, Richard Patrick Jr., Tim Patrick, Emily Meinke, and step-siblings Richard Meinke, Peter Meinke, Alan Meinke, Gretchen Myers, and David Meinke. Sean is preceded in death by his father Richard Patrick and step-father Dr. Richard Meinke.

Visitation will be held at 11am on February 22, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church of Mason followed by a memorial service at 12 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to No Kid Hungry or the .
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -