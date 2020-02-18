|
Timothy Sean Patrick
Mason - On February 3, 2020, Timothy Sean Patrick of Mason, Michigan passed away at his home at the age of 55.
Sean was born in Morgantown, West Virginia to Richard and Joan Patrick. He graduated from Johnson and Wales University with a degree in culinary arts, followed by an internship in Freiberg, Germany. Sean married Theresa Lupanoff, and together they raised two children.
Sean was a devoted stay at home dad, and was involved in the community as a soccer and basketball coach and volunteered with the RIF program. He was also a huge MSU sports fan. Sean will always be remembered by his friends and family as a kind, considerate and loyal soul. His donation to the MSU Willed Body Program demonstrates his selfless nature.
Sean is survived by his children Quinn Patrick and Erin Patrick, his mother Joan Meinke, siblings Joedy Patrick, Mark Patrick, Richard Patrick Jr., Tim Patrick, Emily Meinke, and step-siblings Richard Meinke, Peter Meinke, Alan Meinke, Gretchen Myers, and David Meinke. Sean is preceded in death by his father Richard Patrick and step-father Dr. Richard Meinke.
Visitation will be held at 11am on February 22, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church of Mason followed by a memorial service at 12 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to No Kid Hungry or the .
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020