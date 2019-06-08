|
|
Todd Alan Anderson
Fowlerville - Give thanks to the God of Heaven. His love endures forever.
Todd Alan Anderson, age 55, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 6, 2019, after a heroic fight with cancer.
He graduated from Holt High School, class of 1982. He retired as a corrections officer from the Kinross Correctional Facility after 29 years, and in 2016 he earned his master's degree in Criminal Justice. He was the proud founder and owner of Pearl Investigations. Todd was elected as the Conway Township Clerk in 2016.
Todd is survived by his wife, Catherine; son, Todd Alan Anderson II (fiancée Alison Marie Witucki); stepdaughters: Angelica (Steven) Seeley and Jennifer (Milton) Limonchi; Papa's pride and joy - his grandchildren: Camron, Derek, Zacharias, and Veronica; siblings: Steven (Margaret) Anderson, Jerry (Debbie) Anderson, and Lynn (Bernie) Balmes; 20 nieces and nephews; and 17 very special great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Norma "Jean" and Gerald Harvey Anderson, and nephew Ronald Allen Anderson.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019, at Capitol City Baptist Church, 5100 W. Willoughby Rd., Holt. Interment will follow in Maple Ridge Cemetery, Holt. His family will receive friends from 3:30 - 5:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Estes-Leadley Holt/Delhi Chapel and beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Monday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or to Antrim Baptist Church, Byron, MI. www.EstesLeadley.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 8, 2019