Todd Douglas Brya died peacefully in Traverse City, MI, March 7, after a long illness. Born November 2, 1965 in Lansing, MI. A Graduate of St. Johns High School Class of 1984. He graduated LCC with a degree in Criminal Justice, attended MSU and was previously employed by Michigan Department of Corrections. He had a great sense of humor and a great love for the Traverse City Area and the farm in St. Johns.

He is survived by his mother Karen Sprague, father Doug (Donna) Brya ,sister Cyndy(Mike) White and nephew Cody as well as many Uncles, Aunts and cousins. Predeceased by Grandparents Margaret and Louis Brya, Madeline and Russel Springer, Uncle Rick Springer and 3 beloved dogs Sport, Blue and Desmond. Private Burial at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Father Fred Foundation, 826 Hastings St, Traverse City MI 49686.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 15, 2020
