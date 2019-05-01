|
Todd Michael Hale
Grand Ledge - Todd Michael Hale died unexpectedly in Okemos, MI on April 26, 2019, at the age of 49. Todd is survived by his daughter, Kayla (Kyle) Bowman; parents, Terry and Patricia Hale; brother, Trever (Stephanie) Hale, and their children Isabella, Jackson, Avary, and Juliana; and brother, TJ (Colleen) Hale and their children Lincoln, Weston, and McKinley. Todd was born on December 9, 1969, in Lansing, MI. He enjoyed being outdoors as well as lending his handyman skills to his family and friends. Todd's love of books, movies, and video games led him to experience many marvelous adventures. Visitation is from 10-11 A.M. Friday at church with the funeral following at 11:00 A.M. Friday, May 3, 2019, at Grand Ledge Baptist Church, 1120 Willow Hwy., Grand Ledge, MI with a reception to follow. Arrangements by Tiffany Funeral Home. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 1, 2019