Todd R. Bertee



DeWitt - Todd R. Bertee age 33 died as the result of an auto accident in Kent County, MI on his commute to work.



He was born on May 19, 1987 in Grand Haven, MI the son of Robert J. and Therese M. (Scrimger) Bertee. Todd graduated from St. Johns High School in 2005 and continued on to graduate with honors from Western Michigan University with a BA in communications. He worked as an Account Manager for Wash Multifamily Laundry Services. Todd loved snowmobiling, snowboarding, snowshoeing and helping others learn to do all of these. He also enjoyed gardening and basketball. Todd was an avid deer hunter who loved camping. He also loved having coffee with his girlfriend Bri and spending quality time with family and friends. Todd truly loved being an uncle to his nephew Hudson (best known as Hudsonator by Uncle Todd.) Even in death, Todd was able to help others, by donating to the Gift of Life.



Todd is survived by his parents, Robert and Therese Bertee of DeWitt, sister, Stefanie (Nicholas) Klaver, nephew, Hudson of Bath, brother, Ryan (Jenna) Bertee of Chicago, and the love of his life, Bri Baker. He is also survived by his grandmother, Thelma Bertee of Columbiaville, MI. He was preceded in death by grandparents James Bertee and Lewis and Mary Kaye Scrimger, along with uncles, Bob Scrimger and Bob Butterfield, and a cousin, Tim Scrimger.



The family will receive friends and relatives at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home in St. Johns, MI on Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 2:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. and on Monday, July 20, 2020 from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. There will then be a Memorial service at 11:00 A.M for family and close friends. At this time Memorials may be given to St. Johns High School Football Program, care of Head Coach Andy Schmitt.









