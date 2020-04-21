|
Tom and Judy Therrian
Lansing - Tom and Judy Therrian, long time Lansing residents and recently of Ellenton, Fl. left this world to be with their heavenly father as they would have wanted - together. After short but courageous fights, both succumbed tragically to complications of the COVID 19 virus within 48 hours of each other.
Thomas Neal Therrian, age 84 years, died at 8:11 p.m. on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Manatee Memorial Hospital, Bradenton, Florida. He was born on January 29, 1936, in Lansing, MI to Lawrence and Pearl (Cherry) Therrian.
Judith Ann Jensen Therrian, age 80 years, joined her loving husband at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, April 20, 2020. She was born on September 12, 1939 in Lansing, MI to Walter and Edith (Webber) Jensen.
On September 28, 1957, in Lansing, they married and celebrated the 62nd anniversary of their wedding this year. They enjoyed a long and immense love affair and were an inspiration to many with their deep love of family and friends, and of life and laughter.
Tom was a Carpenter and with his brothers, proudly built many buildings in the Lansing and Grand Ledge area. He also worked in Carpentry at Sparrow Hospital, and his love of the trade extended into retirement, always helping friends and family with projects. He was well-known as a great storyteller and his personality was epic. He was a wonderful grandfather who loved to tell them many stories, and a favorite was about his dog Pal. He was a softy who cried at the drop of a hat but was as strong as he was kind.
Judy was a homemaker while raising her children and later joined Sparrow Hospital in the food service department. She enjoyed golf, playing cards, crafting and cooking, her pasties were loved by her family. She shared her interests with her children, enjoying crafting and vintage shopping with Julie and won several mother/son golf tournaments with Tim at the Grand Ledge Country Club. Judy always had a twinkle in her eye and a laugh ended each sentence. Her greatest joy was her children and grandchildren and she loved them with all of her soul.
Tom and Judy were involved with Children's Miracle Network through Sparrow Hospital and delivered toys to children and worked on the telethons. They later enjoyed an idyllic retirement in Florida. They golfed, loved their park and the neighbors of Tide Vue Estates, and participated in many social events. While they enjoyed winters in Florida, their hearts were always in Lansing, with their family and friends, going to Deluca's, and especially their Michigan State Spartans.
Surviving family includes son, Timothy (Sheila) Therrian of Garland, TX; daughter Julie Therrian Covert of Lansing, MI; loving grandchildren, Kyle (Erin) Therrian, Lindsay Therrian, Adam (Jamie) Therrian, Ashleigh (Chad) Althouse, and Frederick (Jessica) Covert; great-grandchildren: Henrik Therrian and Lucy Althouse.; and Sister Susan Strickland. Uncle Tom and Aunt Judy were also so very special to their many nieces and nephews. They are also survived by many extended family and friends in Michigan, Florida and Texas. Every stranger they ever met became a friend.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Brothers Lawrence, Jr., Donald, and Robert Therrian, sister Nancy Therrian Burris and son-in-law Frederick Covert.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Brothers Fredric, David, Sister Carolyn and son-in-law Frederick Covert.
Due to the recent events, services will be at a later date in Lansing Mi. with a formal announcement to follow.
Memorials in memory of Thomas and Judith Therrian can be made to Sparrow Hospital Foundation. www.sparrowfoundation.org/give, or Sparrow Foundation, 1322 E. Michigan Avenue Suite 204, Lansing, MI 48912
The family would like to thank the Healthcare workers of Manatee Memorial Hospital for their tireless, caring services and complete dedication to their work during these difficult times.
