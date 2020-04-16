|
|
Tom Beach
Tom Beach, age 75, of Higgins Lake, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in Houghton Lake, Michigan.
Tom was born Sunday, October 15, 1944 in Lansing, Michigan, the son of Winthrop and Shirley (Prendergast) Beach.
Tom married Barbara Lindell on June 4, 1966 in East Lansing, Michigan.
Tom worked as Senior Vice President Administration at Lindell Drop Forge in Lansing, Michigan for many years. He liked being outside and enjoyed golfing and hunting, especially spending time at the Hiawatha Sportsman's Club. Tom loved spending time with his family. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and his passion for cooking.
Tom will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his beloved wife Barb; children: Kierstin (Kurt) Meis of DeWitt, Michigan and Jeff (Norma) Beach of Williamston, Michigan; grandchildren: Karoline, Kristian, Kaitlin; sisters: Hillary Beach and Gloria Schubert; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends; not to forget the fur buddies, "Oliver" and "Gus".
Tom is preceded in death by his parents and his fur buddy, "Higgins".
Family will gather privately at Wagner and Walsh Funeral Directors. A Celebration of Life will be determined for a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner and Walsh Funeral Directors, Roscommon.
Please share a memory or a message online at wagnerfunerals.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020