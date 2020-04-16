Services
Walsh Funeral Home Inc
143 Lake St
Roscommon, MI 48653
(989) 275-3600
Resources
More Obituaries for Tom Beach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tom Beach


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tom Beach Obituary
Tom Beach

Tom Beach, age 75, of Higgins Lake, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in Houghton Lake, Michigan.

Tom was born Sunday, October 15, 1944 in Lansing, Michigan, the son of Winthrop and Shirley (Prendergast) Beach.

Tom married Barbara Lindell on June 4, 1966 in East Lansing, Michigan.

Tom worked as Senior Vice President Administration at Lindell Drop Forge in Lansing, Michigan for many years. He liked being outside and enjoyed golfing and hunting, especially spending time at the Hiawatha Sportsman's Club. Tom loved spending time with his family. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and his passion for cooking.

Tom will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his beloved wife Barb; children: Kierstin (Kurt) Meis of DeWitt, Michigan and Jeff (Norma) Beach of Williamston, Michigan; grandchildren: Karoline, Kristian, Kaitlin; sisters: Hillary Beach and Gloria Schubert; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends; not to forget the fur buddies, "Oliver" and "Gus".

Tom is preceded in death by his parents and his fur buddy, "Higgins".

Family will gather privately at Wagner and Walsh Funeral Directors. A Celebration of Life will be determined for a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner and Walsh Funeral Directors, Roscommon.

Please share a memory or a message online at wagnerfunerals.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tom's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -