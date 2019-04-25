Tom Hernly, Sr.



Lansing - Tom Hernly Sr. has crossed the finish line losing to dementia and chronic kidney disease. Thankfully the good Lord has given Tom a past champions provisional that places him on the pole for an invitational race held in the hometown of Jesus Christ. Crewed by his son John, car 3:16 will soon be met in victory lane by an angelic trophy girl named Loretta Hernly. Tom Hernly was born in Lansing Michigan on January 10th, 1947 to Jack and Elvah Hernly. He graduated from Lansing's Sexton high school, class of 1965 and was the service director at Sawyers Pontiac for over 30 years. He enjoyed being the track photographer and pit steward at Spartan Speedway in Mason. Once retired, dad enjoyed driving the courtesy van at Shaheen Chevrolet. As a teenager, Tom was bitten by the racing bug while attending the old Capital City Speedway where he crewed for the late Larry Gathman. Tom was president of the Capital Quarter Midget association and was a proud member of Box 23, a volunteer group that offers aid to firefighters on scene. Tom was on the LCC Advisory Committee, Capital Area Career Center Committee, PTA, Michigan Motorsports Hall of fame Committee, and served as President of the Lake Arrowhead Property Owners Association (1976). Tom was passionate about animals and housed and fed several stray cats, including 2 very special indoor cats that rarely left grandpa's lap. If the average person will give you the shirt off their back, Tom would hand you a whole suitcase. Dad was a 1st round draft pick father with a hall of fame heart and we hit the parental lottery having been blessed with him as our family patriarch. Surviving are his brothers Jim Hernly of Cheboygan, Duane Hernly of Lansing, sons, Tom (Tracey) Hernly, Jr. of Dansville and John Hernly of Lansing, Sisters in law, Becky Shauver of East Lansing, Mary Shauver and Annette Shauver both of Lansing, brother in law Charlie Shauver of Lansing, Grandchildren, Payton, Reagan, and little Tom Hernly. Cats, BK, Launchpad, and Gunsmoke. Preceding him in death are his parents, Jack and Elvah Hernly, Brothers, Bill Hernly, Jack Martin, Jerry Hernly, and Mick Hernly, his wife of 42 years, Loretta Hernly, and grandson Anthony Hernly. And many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Friday from 11-1 PM and 4-7 PM at the Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes Lansing Chapel, 900 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing and Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, 10:30 AM at South Church of the Nazarene, 401 W. Holmes Rd., Lansing with Pastor Harold DeMott officiating. Burial will take place directly following at the Evergreen Cemetery, 2600 E Mt. Hope Avenue, Lansing. Donations can be made to your local stray cats. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.grlansing.com Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary