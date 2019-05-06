Tom J. Hill



DeBary, FL. - Tom Hill, 84, passed away peacefully in DeBary, Fla. on April 26. Tom will always be remembered by his 'Faaan-tastic' outlook and attitude.



He was a man of many talents; he particularly enjoyed wood working, gardening and model railroading. Tom worked as a civil engineer for the Michigan Department of Transportation for 38 years, before retiring in 1996.



In retirement Tom and his wife of 55 years, Kay, split their time, living in Lansing during the summertime, and wintering in DeBary, Fla.



Tom is preceded in death by his wife Kay (Sutherland) Hill, father Harry Hill, and mother Gladys (Hardy) Hill



He is survived by his children Randy (Mari) Hill of Gainesville, Fla., Christy Hill of DeBary, Fla., David (Karen) Hill of Williamston, granddaughter Elizabeth (Ryan) Majewski of Madison Heights, Mi., and great-grand children Madelyn and Alexander Majewski.



Services will be held on Thursday, May 9 at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home, East Lansing chapel; luncheon immediately to follow.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart and or the Wells Brain Tumor Center, PO 100243, Gainesville, FL 32610. Published in Lansing State Journal on May 6, 2019