Tom Roger Bodine
Grayling - Tom Roger Bodine, 76, formerly from the Lansing area, passed away February 2, 2020.
Tom was born to Harold and Dorothy Bodine, in Carlisle, Pennsylvania on November 2, 1943. Tom is survived by his children, Lori (Mickey) Altizer, Dawn Nash, Chris (Pinky) Bodine and Matt (Shawna) Bodine; sisters, Suzy (Mike) Bodine and Karen (Ray) Feldpausch; beloved niece, Kristy (Nick) Windt; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Tom served in the United States Air Force from 1961-1965 and spent four years in the Army reserves. He sold real estate throughout the greater Lansing Area and beyond. Tom was a painter for over 40 years. Tom spent many years coaching youth hockey and soccer and was a MSU Off Hockey Official for 24 years. Tom also played Oldtimers Hockey in the greater Lansing area.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Bear's Den in Grayling, Michigan on Sunday February 9 from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Condolences can be expressed to Tom's family at www.sorensonlockwood.com.
Arrangements by Sorenson-Lockwood Funeral Home.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020