Services
Sorenson-Lockwood Funeral Home Inc
1108 W North Down River Rd
Grayling, MI 49738
(989) 348-2951
Resources
More Obituaries for Tom Bodine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tom Roger Bodine

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tom Roger Bodine Obituary
Tom Roger Bodine

Grayling - Tom Roger Bodine, 76, formerly from the Lansing area, passed away February 2, 2020.

Tom was born to Harold and Dorothy Bodine, in Carlisle, Pennsylvania on November 2, 1943. Tom is survived by his children, Lori (Mickey) Altizer, Dawn Nash, Chris (Pinky) Bodine and Matt (Shawna) Bodine; sisters, Suzy (Mike) Bodine and Karen (Ray) Feldpausch; beloved niece, Kristy (Nick) Windt; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Tom served in the United States Air Force from 1961-1965 and spent four years in the Army reserves. He sold real estate throughout the greater Lansing Area and beyond. Tom was a painter for over 40 years. Tom spent many years coaching youth hockey and soccer and was a MSU Off Hockey Official for 24 years. Tom also played Oldtimers Hockey in the greater Lansing area.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Bear's Den in Grayling, Michigan on Sunday February 9 from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Condolences can be expressed to Tom's family at www.sorensonlockwood.com.

Arrangements by Sorenson-Lockwood Funeral Home.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tom's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -