Tony Egnatuk
East Lansing - Tony E. Egnatuk of East Lansing, Michigan passed away on September 27, 2019 at the age of 87. Tony was born on October 30, 1931 in Albion Township to Egnat and Anna Egnatuk. Tony was the fourth of their nine children. As a young boy, Tony fondly remembered growing up on the family farm where "there was always plenty of work to be done". His lifelong passion for education began in a small, one room schoolhouse with 45 students of various ages, and one teacher. He attended Albion High School from the 9th through the 12th grade. After graduating from high school in 1949, he attended Michigan State University for two years. He was drafted into the armed services because of the Korean Conflict, and served four years in the United States Navy. He served aboard the Naval Ship U.S.S. Antietam. After serving this great Country, he returned to M.S.U. and received his Bachelor and Master degrees in 1958 and 1959. On December 8, 1956 he married his loving wife, Virginia Howell. Together they raised their only child, Kevin Egnatuk, who currently resides in Rockford, MI. Upon graduating from Michigan State University, he taught English and Social Studies at East Lansing Junior High School from 1959 to 1967. He then served as the Assistant Principal at MacDonald Middle School for two years, before being chosen to open up Hannah Middle School in 1969. For 35 years, he proudly served the East Lansing community. Along with many others in the school district, he helped pioneer the concept of "team teaching" for middle school aged children. He often lovingly referred to this age group as "Between-agers". While many found this age group challenging, Tony embraced and loved it. Tony and Ginny spent their retirement years supporting Michigan State athletics, and were season ticket holders to Spartan football and basketball games for many years. Additionally, they attended the University United Methodist Church in East Lansing, and Tony often volunteered for numerous community events throughout the years. Tony absolutely cherished his three grandchildren and he never missed one of their games or events. He was always there in the stands supporting them wearing the black and orange of Rockford High School. He was preceded in death by his parents (Egnat and Anna) and siblings Alexander, Paul, George, Katie (Carl), Olga (Collmenter), Mary Anne and Michael Egnatuk. Surviving are his wife and best friend of 62 years, Ginny Egnatuk, and his sister, Dorthy (Peacock), his son Kevin and his wife Donna (DeFrain), and their three cherished children Ryan and his wife Katelyn (VerWoert), Brett and his fiancé Samantha (Anderson) and Kyleigh, along with numerous nieces and nephews who loved him dearly. An amazing husband, father and grandfather, but an even better friend to everyone, he set the bar high for all of us to aspire to. He will be missed, but never forgotten, and will be waiting for all of us to join him in eternal life. A memorial service is planned for Saturday, October 12, 2019, Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, 1730 East Grand River Ave, East Lansing, MI 48823. The family will be receiving visitors from 12 pm-2 pm with a memorial service to follow at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to East Lansing Public Schools, 501 Burcham Drive, East Lansing, MI 48823, Attn: Kelly Hocquard. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.greastlansing.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Oct. 6, 2019