Services
Keck-Coleman Funeral Home
1500 Waterford Pkwy.
St. Johns, MI 48879
(989) 224-4422
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Shepardsville United Methodist Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
Shepardsville United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Treva Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Treva M. Miller


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Treva M. Miller Obituary
Treva M. Miller

Ovid - Treva Marie Miller, 87 of Ovid passed away on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Hazel Findlay Country Manor after a long illness. She was born on September 11, 1931 in Carson City, MI to Carl and Lela (Quimby) Rinckey and graduated in 1950 from St. Johns High School. Treva enjoyed her church, doing crafts, sewing, decorating, and painting. She is survived by her husband, Royall Miller whom she married on May 12, 1951 and her sons, Douglas (Susan) Miller and Barry (Jan) Miller and daughter in law, Debra Miller, sisters Wilma Therrian and Betty Rinckey and brother Jerry Rinckey as well as grandchildren, Amy Miller, Julie Metcalfe, Tracie Perkins, Troy Miller, Ryan Miller, Lindsay Miller, Sara Miller, Ben Miller, Amy Brudnyak, Lisa LeClair and 14 great grandchildren. Treva was preceded in death by her son, Curtis Miller, sister Reva Reynolds and brother Carl Rinckey and her parents. Memorial services will be held at Shepardsville United Methodist Church on Saturday, February 23. 2019 at 11:30 A.M. with Pastor Judy Hazel officiating. The family will receive family and friends at the church on Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until service time. Memorial contributions may be given to Shepardsville United Methodist Church. Arrangements are by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now