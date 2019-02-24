|
Treva M. Miller
Ovid - Treva Marie Miller, 87 of Ovid passed away on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Hazel Findlay Country Manor after a long illness. She was born on September 11, 1931 in Carson City, MI to Carl and Lela (Quimby) Rinckey and graduated in 1950 from St. Johns High School. Treva enjoyed her church, doing crafts, sewing, decorating, and painting. She is survived by her husband, Royall Miller whom she married on May 12, 1951 and her sons, Douglas (Susan) Miller and Barry (Jan) Miller and daughter in law, Debra Miller, sisters Wilma Therrian and Betty Rinckey and brother Jerry Rinckey as well as grandchildren, Amy Miller, Julie Metcalfe, Tracie Perkins, Troy Miller, Ryan Miller, Lindsay Miller, Sara Miller, Ben Miller, Amy Brudnyak, Lisa LeClair and 14 great grandchildren. Treva was preceded in death by her son, Curtis Miller, sister Reva Reynolds and brother Carl Rinckey and her parents. Memorial services will be held at Shepardsville United Methodist Church on Saturday, February 23. 2019 at 11:30 A.M. with Pastor Judy Hazel officiating. The family will receive family and friends at the church on Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until service time. Memorial contributions may be given to Shepardsville United Methodist Church. Arrangements are by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 24, 2019