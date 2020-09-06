Troy David Camburn
Savannah - Troy David Camburn, 59, passed away suddenly Thursday, September 3, 2020 in Savannah, GA. Surviving are his mother Patricia, sister Anna, brother Todd (John Fiore) Camburn, and beloved cat Lilly.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Coastal Pet Rescue of Savannah or Capital Area Humane Society of Lansing.
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel