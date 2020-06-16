Troy Richard Carter



Grand Rapids - Troy Richard Carter, age 56, of Grand Rapids MI, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday June 10, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital from heart problems.



Troy was born on March 23, 1964 in Long Beach CA to Irving (Dick) and Geneva (Chelf) Carter, long-time residents of Dansville MI.



He was a painter by trade and was doing exactly that when he had to be taken by ambulance to the hospital that morning. He has painted so many indoor and outdoor surfaces in his lifetime that he has left his mark all around us, including the Salvation Army Rehabilitation Center in Grand Rapids, where he was employed as a painter and lived for the last 18 months "giving back".



Troy is preceded in death by his parents Dick and Neva Carter and survived by his daughter Jeni, son John and granddaughter Aubreigh who were the focus and loves' of Troy's life. Sisters Valorie (David) Shepherd, Valisa (Gordy) Davis, Voni (Brian) Booyinga, Brother Todd (Liza) Carter and many loving nieces and nephews.



A graveside service will be held for family on Saturday June 27, 2020 at 12:00 pm at the Dansville Cemetery in Dansville, MI. Pastor Terry Turner (retired) from Vantown Church in Webberville, MI (the Carter's lifelong home church) will be officiating.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store